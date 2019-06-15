Tracee Ellis Ross to play lead in 'Daria' spinoff 'Jodie'

-
ALSO READ
'Black-ish' spin-off episode to star Anders Holm and Tika Sumpter
Dakota Johnson, Tracee Ellis Ross join comedy 'Covers'
Sophie Turner congratulates Jodie Comer for winning Bafta
Liberating to play Jessica Pearson outside 'Suits', says Gina Torres
Betty Gilpin says people often mistook her for 'Killing Eve' fame Jodie Comer
-
Actor Tracee Ellis Ross will voice the lead role in "Jodie", an animated comedy spin-off of "Daria".
According The Hollywood Reporter, "Jodie" will be first in a series of spin-offs slated by Viacom's cable network MTV Studios.
The show, which was previously titled "Daria and Jodie", revolves around two friends who deconstruct pop culture, social classes, gender and race.
It is written by Grace Nkenge Edwards, who also penned the original sitcom.
Ross and Edwards will also executive produce "Jodie" alongside MTV's Trevor Rose, Morgana Rosenberg and Amy Doyle.
The original "Daria" was created by Glenn Eichler and Susie Lewis Lynn and ran for five seasons on MTV from 1997-2002.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU