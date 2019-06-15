JUST IN
Tracee Ellis Ross to play lead in 'Daria' spinoff 'Jodie'

Press Trust of India  |  Los Angeles 

Actor Tracee Ellis Ross will voice the lead role in "Jodie", an animated comedy spin-off of "Daria".

According The Hollywood Reporter, "Jodie" will be first in a series of spin-offs slated by Viacom's cable network MTV Studios.

The show, which was previously titled "Daria and Jodie", revolves around two friends who deconstruct pop culture, social classes, gender and race.

It is written by Grace Nkenge Edwards, who also penned the original sitcom.

Ross and Edwards will also executive produce "Jodie" alongside MTV's Trevor Rose, Morgana Rosenberg and Amy Doyle.

The original "Daria" was created by Glenn Eichler and Susie Lewis Lynn and ran for five seasons on MTV from 1997-2002.

First Published: Sat, June 15 2019. 14:20 IST

