US raises concern over increasing North Korean activities in Nepal

Voicing concern over growing business activities of North Koreans in Nepal, the US has asked the government not to entertain North Koreans in the country stating that as a member of the UN should respect the decision taken by the global body to impose sanctions on the country.

Mark Lambert, for North Korea, who is on a three-day visit to Nepal, made this appeal to lawmakers, senior government officials and ruling Communist Party (NCP) Pushpa Kamal Dahal, reported Saturday.

He expressed concerns about growing business activities of North Koreans in Nepal.

He also expressed fear that North Koreans might have been using Nepal as a base to commit cyber crimes, a lawmaker, who met Lambert, was quoting as saying.

In the meeting Lambert told the lawmakers that the has placed sanctions on North Korea, and Nepal, as a member country, should respect this decision, the daily said.

Nepal became a member country of the UN in 1955. The UN has imposed a number of sanctions on after the country started developing nuclear weapons, in violation of the UN charter.

"Nepal is a member of the UN and it has the obligation to follow resolutions passed by the UN Security Council, said Andie De Arment, who confirmed that Lambert was in Nepal to discuss growing activities of North Koreans in the country.

Lambert met four lawmakers Pabitra Niraula Kharel, Deepak Prakash Bhatta, and Sarala Kumari Yadav, during his visit.

Kharel is the of the parliamentary International Relations Committee, while the other three are members of the same panel. Lambert also met NCP Dahal.

Earlier, US had also raised the North Korean issue during Nepal Pradeep Kumar Gyawali's visit to the US in December.

The issue was also raised by David J Ranz, for US State Department's Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs, during his visit to Nepal in May.

