Traders oppose NDMC's move to make Connaught Place traffic-free

The Traders' Association Thursday expressed reservations about NDMC's move to make the inner circle of vehicle-free for two weekends.

The Municipal Council (NDMC) is starting a pilot project to make the inner circle of the popular commercial hub pedestrian-only between 5 pm to 11 pm for two weekends starting June 29.

However, the traders argued that CP is a planned commercial centre and not a tourist destination. Therefore, the initiative will not only hit business but also lead to chaos instead of solving the problem of traffic.

The association has submitted a memorandum to the urban development ministry, MP Meenakashi Lekhi, Arvind Kejriwal, and the against the move.

