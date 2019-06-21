JUST IN
One arrested for threats, extortion bid
Traders oppose NDMC's move to make Connaught Place traffic-free

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The New Delhi Traders' Association Thursday expressed reservations about NDMC's move to make the inner circle of Connaught Place vehicle-free for two weekends.

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) is starting a pilot project to make the inner circle of the popular commercial hub pedestrian-only between 5 pm to 11 pm for two weekends starting June 29.

However, the traders argued that CP is a planned commercial centre and not a tourist destination. Therefore, the initiative will not only hit business but also lead to chaos instead of solving the problem of traffic.

The association has submitted a memorandum to the urban development ministry, New Delhi MP Meenakashi Lekhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, LG Anil Baijal and the Delhi Traffic Police against the move.

