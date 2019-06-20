Goa to have Centre of Excellence in farming with Israeli tech

Goas Minister Vijai Thursday said a (CoE) in agriculture will be set up soon in the state with help from Israeli technology.

He said the centre will promote organic farming with innovative technology sourced from the West Asian country.

said this after meeting of Mission of Consulate in Mumbai Nimrod Kalmar at his personal residence at Fatorda in South

During the meeting, the two held discussion on a wide range of issues.

"A for promoting organic farming with innovative Israeli technology will be set up in soon, said.

The minister said farmers would be introduced to the new technology, which they can replicate in their farms.

"Had wide ranging discussions when Deputy Chief of in Mumbai Nimrod Kalmar called me called on me at Fatorda.

" already implemented centres of excellence for bringing innovation in agriculture to benefit farmers. Same will be done in soon, Sardesai tweeted, after the meeting.

Kalmar tweeted had an interesting chat with Goa on Goas rich past, impressive present and ambitious future.

"Sardesai shared that Goans have always been proud of their multi-cultural, dynamic and creative spirit. Goas growing progress should bring even more pride.

The deputy CM had recently visited along with two other ministers Vinod Palyekar and Jayesh Salgaonkar



and held discussion with officials on issues like agriculture, water resources and rural development.

