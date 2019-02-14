Trafficked woman of Odisha rescued from Rajasthan

A 22-year-old woman of Odisha, who was allegedly trafficked over one-and-a-half months ago,



was rescued from Rajasthan, police said Thursday.

One person, identified as Sukhbir Singh Jath, of district in was arrested in this connection.

said some people kidnapped the woman from Bhubaneswar and handed her over to a man and a woman who forcibly married her off to Jath for Rs 1.5 lakh.

The father of the woman had lodged a complaint in the station here in January stating that his daughter went missing, police said.

The police started an investigation and found that she was at Chirawa in district.

A police team, along with the parents of the woman, then went to and rescued her on Wednesday, Udgata said.

The police were yet to capture the man and woman who had married her off to Jath at Chhota Bulunda in district, Udgata said.

A team set up to arrest the two will leave for soon, the SDPO said.

