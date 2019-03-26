Trai to hold consultation with BSNL, MTNL on 4G spectrum allocation: Govt

regulator will hold a consultation on with state-owned firms and soon, a top official said Tuesday.

"We have received a reference from the DoT couple of days back on the allocation of spectrum for services to and We will issue a consultation paper and hold open house discussion on it," Chairman R S Sharma told reporters on sidelines of an ICEA event.

Both the firms have asked the government to allot them spectrum for services in lieu of equity. BSNL, which has the lowest debt of Rs 14,000 crore among all operators, has sought spectrum across India through equity infusion of Rs 7,000 crore to help it compete in the market.

The Digital Communication Commission, apex decision making body at the Department of Telecom, has sought view of on demand of spectrum from both the PSUs.