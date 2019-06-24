Train accident kills 5, injures at least 67 in Bangladesh

At least five persons were killed and over 67 others injured after five coaches of a passenger train veered off the tracks in Bangladesh's northeastern region, a media report said on Monday.

The accident happened on Sunday when the Dhaka-bound Upaban Express train, coming from Sylhet, veered off the tracks at Baramchal in Moulvibazar's Kulaura upazila after a culvert broke down, the Tribune reported.

"Two of the coaches fell into the canal and one of them overturned, while the other coaches remained tilted," police and railway officials were quoted as saying by the paper.

Following the derailment, rail communication between Sylhet and rest of the country has been snapped., the report said.

Moulvibazar's Civil Surgeon Shahjahan Kabir said that five people have been killed in the accident.

"Two of the killed are females while three are males," he was quoted as saying in the report.

"Moreover, 67 passengers have been injured. 20 of them are in critical condition and undergoing treatment at Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College," he added.

A from the fire service department said that 11 units of rescuers are at the along with the police personnel to help the survivors.

