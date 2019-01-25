Train covering places linked to Ambedkar & Buddha to run from

A special tourist train covering prominent places associated with of the Constitution Dr B R Ambedkar and Gautam Buddha, will embark on its maiden journey on February 14 from

The train, 'Samantha Express', will be run by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC).

"IRCTC is running a special Bharat Darshan Tourist Train Samantha Express in memory of the revered leader, Bharat Ratna Dr on February 14 covering the prominent places associated with his life and that of Lord Buddha," an official statement said.

The train will cover Chaityabhoomi (Mumbai), Mhow (Indore), Bodhgaya (Gaya), Sarnath (Varanasi), Lumbini (Nautanwa), Kushinagar (Gorakhpur), (Nagpur), all places linked with either Lord Buddha or Ambedkar.

"The duration of this tour will be of 10 nights and 11 days," the IRCTC statement said.

The journey will commence at 11 am on February 14 and end on February 24.

The package cost, which includes accommodation, and meals for 11 days is Rs 10,395 per person for standard category and Rs 12,705 per person for comfort category, it added.

This comprehensive tour package includes train journey by confirmed ticket in sleeper class/3AC, night stay at lodges or dormitories on multi-sharing basis, non-AC transport for transfer and sightseeing, veg meals, tour escorts, arrangement of a doctor on board and security arrangement, the statement said.

Boarding provision for passengers in the train are at Nagpur, Wardha, Badnera, Akola, Bhusaval, Jalgaon, Chalisgaon, Manmad, Nasik and CSMT-

The tour can be booked at the IRCTC offices in CSMT Mumbai, Pune, Bhopal, Ahmedabad, and Kolhapur and through website

