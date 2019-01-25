J&K Guv pays tribute to Lance Naik Nazir Ahmad Wani

JUST IN
Business Standard

Press Trust of India  |  Jammu 

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik Friday paid tributes to Lance Naik Nazir Ahmad Wani who will be posthumously conferred the Ashoka Chakra, India's highest peacetime gallantry award.

Wani was a militant but joined the Army in 2004 and laid down his life during an anti-terror operation at Shopian in Kashmir on November 25, 2018.

The Governor observed that the supreme sacrifice made by Wani will always be an inspiration for the generations to come.

It will motivate them to work selflessly for the safety and security of the country and towards the restoration of peace and harmony in the society, Malik said.

President Ram Nath Kovind will present the award to the gallant soldier's wife Mahajabeen on the Republic Day, officials said on Thursday.

The 38-year-old from Ashmuji in Kulgmam was part of a number of anti-terror operations in South Kashmir.

Wani was also awarded Sena Medal for his indomitable spirit in fighting terrorists.

First Published: Fri, January 25 2019. 20:40 IST

