Train held up due to boulder on track near Lonavala

The Mumbai-Kolhapur Sahyadri Express was delayed between and Thursday evening after a huge boulder fell on the tracks near Lonavala, railway officials said.

The applied brakes after spotting the boulder between and Thakurwadi stations around 8.30 pm.

"Around 10, the train was sent to on an alternative track. The work to remove the boulder is going on," the added.

The train traffic was not affected otherwise, he added.

