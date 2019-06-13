JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Kejriwal, Sisodia make surprise visit to under construction campus of IP University

US considers more options for detaining transgender migrants
Business Standard

Train held up due to boulder on track near Lonavala

Press Trust of India  |  Pune 

The Mumbai-Kolhapur Sahyadri Express was delayed between Mumbai and Pune Thursday evening after a huge boulder fell on the tracks near Lonavala, railway officials said.

The driver applied brakes after spotting the boulder between Monkey Hill and Thakurwadi stations around 8.30 pm.

"Around 10, the train was sent to Pune on an alternative track. The work to remove the boulder is going on," the official added.

The train traffic was not affected otherwise, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, June 13 2019. 23:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU