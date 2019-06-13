Abducted Mexican journalist freed

A Mexican who was kidnapped at gunpoint as he took his daughter to school has been freed, authorities in the violent eastern state of said Thursday.

Marcos Miranda, who had received threats over his work as with the portal a Tiempo, was abducted Wednesday morning by two armed men in the town of Boca del Rio,

tweeted early Thursday that "minutes ago, we managed to free the " He did not give further details.

A military source speaking on condition of anonymity told AFP Miranda had been found walking down the street, beaten and disoriented.

But it was rare good for the press in Mexico, which as of May has been the deadliest country in the world this year for journalists, according to watchdog group

The group regularly ranks alongside war-torn and as the most dangerous in the world for the media.

The kidnapping came the day after was murdered in the neighboring state of Tabasco, the sixth slain in this year.

More than 100 reporters have been murdered since 2000 in Mexico, which has been swept by a wave of violent crime in recent years as the military fights the country's powerful drug cartels.

