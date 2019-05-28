Tribal doctor's suicide: Rallies held in Thane, Palghar

Two separate rallies were held in and in Maharashtra Tuesday for action against those responsible for allegedly driving a tribal medical student to suicide in a hospital by harassing her over her caste.

Dr Payal Tadvi, who belongs to a Scheduled Tribe (ST) community, had hanged herself in the hostel of a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)-run medical college on May 22.

Her family has alleged that she took the extreme step because of harassment over her caste by three doctors.

The rallies were held under the aegis of the Shramajivi Sanghatana.

The protesters met district collectors at and and handed them memorandums seeking stringent action against those responsible for Dr Tadvi's suicide.

Police have booked Dr Ankita Khandelwal, Dr and Dr under the Atrocities Act, the Anti-Ragging Act and the IT Act and section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the IPC.

The FIR filed after the second year PG student ended her life, stated that her seniors often threatened her, saying she wouldn't be allowed into operation theatres or allowed to perform deliveries. She was also mocked for being a tribal on groups.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)