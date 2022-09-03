Tribals protest in parts of West Bengal demanding holiday on their festival

-
ALSO READ
CM Patnaik wooes tribals, inaugurates projects in Murmu's home district
Institutions, states should come together to plan for welfare of tribals
Maharashtra tribals celebrate with dance as Murmu assumes presidency
Chhattisgarh Assembly passes FY23 budget focused on farmers, tribals, youth
Have done much more for tribals than Droupadi Murmu: Yashwant Sinha
-
Different organisations of the Kudmi tribe started road blockades in Jhargram and Paschim Medinipur districts of West Bengal on Saturday, demanding that the government declare a state holiday on their festival on Tuesday.
The West Bengal government has already declared a sectional holiday on Tuesday, but the protesters want it to be a state holiday.
The protesters started the blockades around 6 am on the state highways and other important junctions in the two districts with traditional weapons, affecting normal lives. The roads were largely empty.
Protests were also held in neighbouring Bankura and Purulia districts.
The protesters said that the blockades will continue till the evening, and the demonstration would be intensified if the demand was not met.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Sat, September 03 2022. 14:09 IST