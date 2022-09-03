JUST IN
Business Standard

Air routes in Kerala remain under-served despite 4 airports: Shashi Tharoor

Tharoor made the observation while chairing the opening session of "TVM and Connectivity Summit" organised here by Trivandrum Chamber of Commerce and Industry (TCCI)

Topics
Shashi Tharoor | Kerala

IANS  |  Thiruvananthapuram 

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor speaks at 'Inspire the Champion in You-2019, in Kolkata, Friday, Jan. 18, 2019
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor | Photo: PTI

Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha member Shashi Tharoor has lamented that air routes in Kerala remain under-served despite the slender state having four airports.

Tharoor made the observation while chairing the opening session of "TVM and Connectivity Summit" organised here by Trivandrum Chamber of Commerce and Industry (TCCI) which saw participation of around 30 airlines.

The meeting was convened to focus on the need for linking Kerala with Southern Tamil Nadu, to turn a new chapter in their connectivity, considering the "immense potential" this belt possessed across domains.

"We are yet to fulfil the potential of tourism using increased connectivity. The need of the hour is short-distance flying facilities similar to what exists in Europe, the US and East Asia and it has contributed to economic growth", said Tharoor.

The general consensus that emerged at the meeting was that the country's deep-south region must host a flurry of variety events, brand its traditional festivals and nurture niche tourism to boost local connectivity.

If that happens, then small aircraft with busy schedules must grow as a new travel culture in Kerala and adjoining Tamil Nadu even as the two states must groom an integrated surface transport system, opined the leading aviation experts.

Kerala Tourism Minister P.A.Mohamed Riyas emphasised on "connectivity" as the state has been recording resurgence in travel after fierce spells of Covid.

"The first quarter of 2022-23 clocked a 72.48 per cent rise in domestic travel, with Thiruvananthapuram district alone registering 6.9 lakh tourists. With safe travel, accommodation and food that we continue to offer in the post-pandemic era, tourism is back on its path to recovery in Kerala," said Riyas.

Adani Group Vice President (Finance) Jeet Adani spoke on how collective and dedicated efforts by stakeholders can promote the southern Indian region's exotic locations, ayurveda and wellness.

"Strengthening of the knowledge economy, building the health infrastructure and developing the exciting entertainment infrastructure are equally important," said Adani.

--IANS

sg/shb/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, September 03 2022. 13:01 IST

