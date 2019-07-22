Tripura's kew pineapples, meyer lemon exported to West Asia

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Monday flagged off a consignment of 17 tonnes of Kew variety of pineapple and 4,000 pieces of meyer lemon for export to the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

The cargo was sent off in air-conditioned vehicles to Maharashtra's Nashik from Kumarghat, about 132 km from here.

"It will be packed in Nashik and shipped to its destination from Mumbai," Deputy Director of Horticulture Department, Alak Kanti Dhar, said.

The official said it is for the first time that locally-grown Kew variety of pineapple and meyer lemon are being exported to West Asia.

After flagging of the cargo, Deb said, "Around 1.26 lakh tonne Queen and Kew varieties of pineapples have been produced this year, which is 25 per cent more than last year."



Deb had flagged off a consignment of the Queen variety of pineapples to West Asia on June 3 last year.

President Ram Nath Kovind had on June 7 last year declared the Queen variety of pineapple as the state fruit of Tripura.

Deb criticised the former Left Front government for not taking any initiative in exporting the fruits to other states or countries.

"The price of the Kew variety in the local market was Rs 7-8 per kg. It has now shot up to Rs 15 per kg," he said.

The chief minister said more meyer lemons will be exported depending on the success of the pilot sale.

He said Tripura is at a geographical advantageous position to export pineapples to Dubai than several other countries such as Phillipines.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)