UAE files case against Qatar over imports ban

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Tuesday complained against Qatar at the World Trade Organization (WTO) due to a ban imposed by Doha on imports from Abu Dhabi.
"The complaint follows a ban of the sale of consumer goods manufactured in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Egypt," said the Middle Eastern country's official news agency WAM.
The four Arab countries had imposed a diplomatic, trade and transport boycott on Qatar since June 2017 over charges that it supported terror. Doha denied the charges.
Qatar had removed the names of Emirati companies from lists of approved vendors for infrastructure projects in "undeclared" ban on the UAE, according to WAM.
Qatar gave no excuse to the ban which was another confirmation of "malicious discrimination", the report said.
