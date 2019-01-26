UAE dethrones Australia to face off Qatar in Asian Cup semis

Hosts (UAE) dethroned to advance into the Asian Cup semifinal where it will face Qatar, which saw off

The UAE, the 1996 runner-up, defeated Australia, the defending champion 1-0 on Friday night on the strength of a second-half goal by Ali Ahmed Mabkhout, which allowed the host to move a step closer to equaling its best run in 1996 when it also was the host.

This was Mabkhout's fourth goal of the 2019 Asian Cup, having found the net in UAE's 2-0 win over India, the 1-1 draw against and a 3-2 victory versus Kyrgyzstan, reports news.

Next up for the will be Qatar, who making its tenth tournament appearance, prevailed over 1-0, to make the Asian Cup last-4 for the first time ever.

The other semifinal pits versus on Monday and the final is scheduled for February 1.

