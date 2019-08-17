Trump asks Imran Khan to reduce tensions with India through bilateral talks

US President on Friday conveyed the importance of India and Pakistan reducing tensions through bilateral dialogue on the Kashmir issue during a phone call with Prime Minister Imran Khan, the White House said.

The phone conversation between and Khan took place before the close-door-consultation of the 15 members of the UN Security Council in New York. The White House readout of the call was issued after the meeting concluded at the UN headquarters in New York.

The President conveyed the importance of India and Pakistan reducing tensions through bilateral dialogue regarding the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, Deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley said in a statement.

The White House said spoke with Khan to discuss regional developments and to follow up on latter's visit to Washington, DC, last month.

The two leaders further discussed how they will continue to build on the growing relationship between the United States and Pakistan and the momentum created during their recent meeting at the White House, Gidley said.