Trump asks Imran Khan to reduce tensions with India through bilateral talks

-
ALSO READ
Army denies Pak's claim of killing 5 Indian soldiers, calls it 'fictitious'
No change in our policy on Kashmir, India and Pakistan should talk: US
Ceasefire violation: Pakistan lobs mortars, opens fire along LoC in Poonch
Pakistan again violates ceasefire along LoC in J&K, breaks two-day lull
Article 370 revoked: Pakistan expels Indian envoy, suspends bilateral trade
-
US President Donald Trump on Friday conveyed the importance of India and Pakistan reducing tensions through bilateral dialogue on the Kashmir issue during a phone call with Prime Minister Imran Khan, the White House said.
The phone conversation between Trump and Khan took place before the close-door-consultation of the 15 members of the UN Security Council in New York. The White House readout of the call was issued after the meeting concluded at the UN headquarters in New York.
The President conveyed the importance of India and Pakistan reducing tensions through bilateral dialogue regarding the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, Deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley said in a statement.
The White House said Trump spoke with Khan to discuss regional developments and to follow up on latter's visit to Washington, DC, last month.
The two leaders further discussed how they will continue to build on the growing relationship between the United States and Pakistan and the momentum created during their recent meeting at the White House, Gidley said.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU