Trump blasts FBI probe into whether he was secretly working for Russia

-
ALSO READ
FBI opened inquiry into whether Trump was secretly working for Russia
Trump delays release of Russia probe documents after allies raise concerns
Comey lashes out at Trump for telling 'lies', undermining the rule of law
Trump's end game with Putin may drive a wedge between Russia, China
Trump wanted to prosecute Hillary Clinton and James Comey: Report
-
US President Donald Trump blasted the FBI on Saturday, insisting it acted “for no reason & with no proof”, when it opened an investigation into whether he was acting on Russia's behalf after he fired the agency's director, James Comey, in May 2017.
The New York Times reported the FBI launched the previously undisclosed counterintelligence investigation to determine whether Trump posed a national security threat, at the same time it opened a criminal probe into possible obstruction of justice by the president. The FBI investigation was folded into the broader probe by special counsel Robert Mueller into Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election, and possible collaboration by the Trump campaign.
“Wow, just learned in the Failing New York Times the corrupt former leaders of the FBI, almost all fired or forced to leave the agency for some very bad reasons, opened up an investigation on me, for no reason & with no proof, after I fired Lyin’ James Comey, a total sleaze!” Trump tweeted.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU