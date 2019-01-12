Bill in US Congress to end Pakistan's designation as a major non-Nato ally

An influential US lawmaker has introduced legislation in to terminate the designation of as a

Introduced by Republican Congressman Andy Briggs, the resolution 73, introduced in the House of Representatives, seeks termination of as a and also sets conditions for its re-designation if any.

The resolution has been sent to the for necessary action.

It states, for future redesignation, the need to certify to the that continues to conduct military operations that are contributing to significantly disrupting the safe haven and freedom of movement of the Haqqani Network in that country.

It also seeks certification from the that Pakistan has taken steps to demonstrate its commitment to prevent the Haqqani Network from using any Pakistani territory as a safe haven and that the actively coordinates with the to restrict the movement of militants, such as the Haqqani Network, along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border.

The resolution asks the to certify that Pakistan has shown progress in arresting and prosecuting Haqqani Network senior leaders and mid-level operatives.