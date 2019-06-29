Trump: Carter a 'nice man ... terrible president

JUST IN
AP  |  Osaka 

President Donald Trump says Jimmy Carter is a "nice man" but he was "terrible" as America's president.

Trump on Saturday hit back at Carter after he was asked about Carter's comment that Trump is president only because of Russian interference.

Carter commented Friday during a human rights discussion in Virginia, but offered no evidence for his statement.

Asked about Carter's comment during a news conference in Japan, Trump says Carter is a Democrat and what he said is a "typical talking point."

Trump says he was elected because he worked "harder and smarter" than his opponent, Democrat Hillary Clinton.

