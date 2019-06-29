Melissa McCarthy in negotiations to play Ursula in 'Little Mermaid' live-action

Actor-comedienne Melissa McCarthy is in talks to play sea witch Ursula in Disney's upcoming live-action version of "The Little Mermaid".

According to Variety, the actor's casting is not confirmed yet.

Rob Marshall is directing the movie from a script penned by David Magee.

The film will incorporate the original songs from the 1989 animated classic as well as new tracks from Alan Menken and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Miranda is also producing the project along with Marshall, Marc Platt and John DeLuca.

Jessica Virtue and Allison Erlikhman are overseeing for Disney.

