JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Two die of electrocution as rains lash Thane district

Imran Khan to visit US next month: report
Business Standard

Melissa McCarthy in negotiations to play Ursula in 'Little Mermaid' live-action

Press Trust of India  |  Los Angeles 

Actor-comedienne Melissa McCarthy is in talks to play sea witch Ursula in Disney's upcoming live-action version of "The Little Mermaid".

According to Variety, the actor's casting is not confirmed yet.

Rob Marshall is directing the movie from a script penned by David Magee.

The film will incorporate the original songs from the 1989 animated classic as well as new tracks from Alan Menken and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Miranda is also producing the project along with Marshall, Marc Platt and John DeLuca.

Jessica Virtue and Allison Erlikhman are overseeing for Disney.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, June 29 2019. 13:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU