Melissa McCarthy in negotiations to play Ursula in 'Little Mermaid' live-action

Actor-comedienne Melissa McCarthy is in talks to play sea witch Ursula in Disney's upcoming live-action version of "The Little Mermaid".
According to Variety, the actor's casting is not confirmed yet.
Rob Marshall is directing the movie from a script penned by David Magee.
The film will incorporate the original songs from the 1989 animated classic as well as new tracks from Alan Menken and Lin-Manuel Miranda.
Miranda is also producing the project along with Marshall, Marc Platt and John DeLuca.
Jessica Virtue and Allison Erlikhman are overseeing for Disney.
