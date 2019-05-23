Trump congratulates Modi on 'big' election win, says 'great things' in store for Indo-US ties

US on Thursday congratulated on his "big" election victory, saying "great things" are in store for bilateral ties between the two nations with the Indian premier's re-election.

Modi led his towards a super-sized victory for a second term in office.

"Congratulations to @NarendraModi and his BJP party on their BIG election victory!," Trump tweeted.

"Great things are in store for the US- partnership with the return of PM Modi at the helm. I look forward to continuing our important work together!" he added.

