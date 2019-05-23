Smriti Irani, Pragya Thakur to win big; 28 sitting women MPs set to retain seats

As many as 28 out of 41 sitting women MPs, including Sonia Gandhi, and Kirron Kher, are set to retain their seats in Lok Sabha polls, but the likes of and Pragya Thakur are likely to steal the show with the extent of their victories over their more renowned rivals.

Among prominent faces who are expected to be re-elected to Lok Sabha are Rae Bareli MP Sonia Gandhi, Sultanpur candidate who is a sitting from Pilibhit, Mathura Malini, Chandigarh BJP candidate Kher, Kannauj SP MP and

Bankura TMC MP who contested from Asansol, Silchar MP Sushmita Dev, Supaul MP from Ranjeet Ranjan, Bardhaman-Durgapur candidate from TMC, Hoogly MP from TMC and Lalganj MP are among those trailing.

Irani emerged as a giant-killer -- this time scripting a historic win by dethroning in the Congress's home turf Amethi. Controversial BJP candidate from and terror-accused Thakur is leading against Congress' bigwig Digvijay Singh.

Other prominent names who are set to enter Parliament are DMK candidate from Thoothukkudi Kanimozhi Karunanidhi and BJP's Rita Bahuguna, who is leading from Uttar Pradesh's constituency.

Locket Chatterjee, Bengali from the Trinamool Congress, is also leading in the Hoogly constituency.

Sixteen women MPs re-contesting from their seat and leading are from the BJP, while is the only sitting MP from the Congress who is leading.

on Thursday led his towards what is certain to be a spectacular victory for a second term in office, as his message of nationalism, security, Hindu pride and a New India was wholeheartedly embraced by voters across large swathes of the country.

With the elections establishing 68-year-old Modi as the most popular in decades, the partial vote count released by the showed that the BJP will surpass its 2014 performance.

The Congress had fielded 54 women candidates. It was closely followed by the ruling (BJP), which had fielded 53 women.

Among the other national parties, the fielded 24 women candidates, the All (AITC) 23, the CPI(M) 10, the CPI four, while the fielded one woman candidate.

As many as 222 women contested the polls independently.

A total of 8,049 candidates were in the fray in the parliamentary polls.

Four transgender candidates contested the elections independently, while the was the only party to field a transgender nominee. But all transgender candidates lost in the polls.

The highest number of candidates were fielded from at 104, followed by Sixty-four women candidates have been fielded from Tamil Nadu, 55 from and 54 from

A total of 724 women candidates were in the fray for the Lok Sabha election.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)