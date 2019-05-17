Trump delays decision on auto tariffs for up to six months

-
President Donald Trump on Friday announced he will delay by six months a decision on imposing steep tariffs on imported autos while the United States pursues talks with key trading partners.
"Within 180 days... the Trade Representative shall update me on the outcome of the negotiations," Trump said in a proclamation issued by the White House.
Trump had been facing a Saturday deadline to announce whether to implement 25 per cent punitive duties on autos -- a possibility that has worried the European Union and Japan in particular, as well as Mexico and Canada.
