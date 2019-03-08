US Donald Trump's former campaign chief was sentenced to 47 months in for tax crimes and bank

It was the stiffest sentence yet given to an associate of the in Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian election meddling -- but significantly lighter than many expected for the 69-year-old

In a rebuff to Mueller's call for stiff punishment, the called the official guidelines for a prison sentence of 19 to 24 years "excessive." But Manafort still faces sentencing in a second case in next week, where the maximum penalty is 10 years and the has appeared more sympathetic to prosecutors.

The charges involved Manafort's work for 10 years on behalf of Moscow-allied politicians in Ukraine, and nothing related to the 2016 election -- an issue he argued in asking the court for lenience.

Prosecutors alleged that Manafort used in to hide more than $55 million from Ukrainian politicians from the tax authorities.

He is one of six top and associates of Trump's 2016 campaign to be charged in the Mueller investigation.

During Manafort's trial, much of the damaging testimony against him was provided by his former deputy Rick Gates, who is awaiting sentencing after reaching a plea agreement with the Counsel's office.

Besides Manafort and Gates, four other former Trump associates face charges or have pleaded guilty to charges stemming from the Mueller investigation.

Former National Security pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russian officials and is awaiting sentencing.

Trump's former personal is to begin serving a three-year prison sentence on May 6 for fraud, tax evasion, illegal campaign contributions and lying to

George Papadopoulos, a foreign policy to the Trump campaign, pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI and was sentenced to two weeks in prison. Another Trump advisor, Roger Stone, awaits trial.

