JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Roadside bomb north of Iraqi capital kills 4 security forces

India among our fastest growing markets: Criteo
Business Standard

Trump fails to recognise his gift to Queen Elizabeth II, Melania comes to rescue

Press Trust of India  |  London 

US President Donald Trump was rescued from an embarrassing situation by his wife Melania when he failed to recognise a statuette at Buckingham Palace that he had gifted the Queen last summer, according to a media report.

Trump, who is on a three-day state visit, was shown a pewter horse that he gave as a gift to Queen Elizabeth Il when they met in July 2018, and was asked whether he recognised it. Looking a bit puzzled, he replied "no", the Independent newspaper reported.

First Lady Melania quickly came to his rescue, saying: "I think we gave that to the Queen."

He had given the thoroughbred statue in polished pewter on his visit to Windsor.

It happened as the 93-year-old Queen was showing the President and his wife around an exhibition at the palace picture gallery of American artefacts on Monday.

Among the items she showed them were a display of golfing memorabilia and a draft copy of a telegram from George VI to US General Dwight Eisenhower after the D-Day invasion of France.

Queen gifter President Trump a first edition of Winston Churchill's "The Second World War" and a three-piece Duofold pen set using an obsidian design that was made exclusively for the monarch.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, June 04 2019. 15:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU