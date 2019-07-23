Trump-Khan discuss Afghanistan, terrorism in first meeting: White House

US President Donald Trump and Pakistan Prime Imran Khan on Monday discussed ways to resolve the Afghanistan conflict and the challenge terrorism poses to regional stability, the White House said.

A White House readout issued after Trump hosted Khan for a working lunch in his Cabinet room, did not mention any lifting of the freeze on the US security assistance to Pakistan.

Trump expressed hope that the two leaders would revive all aspects of the bilateral relationship, including expanding trade deals and strengthening military-to-military ties, as they continue to make progress toward bringing peace and stability to South Asia, the readout said.

According to the White House, Trump met Khan to discuss how the two countries can work together to bring peace, stability, and economic prosperity in South Asia.

The two leaders discussed the threat that terrorism presents to regional stability and ways in which Pakistan can support a peaceful resolution to the conflict in Afghanistan, it said.

Trump acknowledged initial steps that Pakistan has taken to facilitate Afghan peace efforts, it said, adding that he also affirmed Prime Minister Khan's stated commitment to take action against militants and terrorists.

Noting the link between peace and prosperity, the two leaders agreed that economic engagement between the United States and Pakistan would be mutually beneficial when the US security concerns are addressed.

"The President and the Prime Minister agreed that economic engagement between the United States and Pakistan would foster development in Pakistan as well as investment and jobs in the United States. Both leaders concurred that such engagement would also contribute to peace and prosperity in the wider South Asia region," the White House said.

