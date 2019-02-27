JUST IN
Trump-Kim handshake opens second North Korea nuclear summit in Hanoi

AFP  |  Hanoi 

US President Donald Trump shook hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to kick off their second summit Wednesday in the Vietnamese capital Hanoi.

Trump predicted the talks over the totalitarian state's nuclear programme would be "very successful."

They were following up on a historic first meeting in Singapore in June with about 20 minutes of one-on-one talks scheduled before a wider dinner.

Talks were then scheduled to resume on Thursday.

First Published: Wed, February 27 2019. 17:20 IST

