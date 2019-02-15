Trump promises announcement on IS 'caliphate' within '24 hours'

on Friday said the would be announcing the end of the Islamic State group's once-sprawling "caliphate" within the next day.

"We have a lot of great announcements having to do with and our success with the eradication of the and that will be announced over the next 24 hours," Trump told reporters at the Friday.

The US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces have been closing in on holdout jihadists since September last year and a few hundred surviving IS members are now boxed into an area of around one square kilometer (less than half a square mile).

The "caliphate" IS supremo proclaimed in mid-2014 once spanned territory the size of the and administered millions of people.

But successive offensives in and have shattered the proto-state, which lost its key cities one after the other and has since late 2017 been confined to its traditional power base in the

The expected announcement comes after Trump shocked allies and senior figures in his own administration by announcing in December the US was carrying out a full troop withdrawal from

The plan, which prompted the resignation of then Jim Mattis, could be sped up following the declaration of victory.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)