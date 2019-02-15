Pulwama attack: Pb to accord state funeral to slain CRPF jawans

The government Friday announced that it would accord a state funeral to the four CRPF personnel from the state who died in the terror attack, officials said.

The Deputy Commissioners of the native districts of the slain CRPF jawans have been directed about the same and asked to arrange a of Honour at the time of their cremation, a of the government said.

The four jawans from the state included of Dharamkot, Moga, Sukhjinder Singh of Tehsil Patti, Tarn Taran, Maninder Singh Attri of Dinanagar, Gurdaspur and Kulwinder Singh of Anandpur Sahib, Ropar, the said.

The Assembly Friday strongly condemned the terror attack and passed a resolution for adjournment of the proceedings of the House for the day.

Around 40 (CRPF) personnel were killed on Thursday in one of the deadliest terror attacks in when a Pakistan-based suicide bomber rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into their bus.

More than 2,500 personnel, many of them returning from leave to rejoin duty in the Valley, were travelling in the convoy of 78 vehicles when they were ambushed on the at Latoomode in Awantipora in south

