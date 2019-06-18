JUST IN
Trump says having 'extended meeting' with Xi at G20 summit

AFP  |  Washington 

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday he had a positive phone conversation with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping and that they will hold an "extended meeting" next week at the G20 summit.

Trump's tweet set a more upbeat tone for his talks with Xi at the summit in Japan after growing questions over whether the world's two leading economies will be able to resolve their differences and end a huge trade war.

"Had a very good telephone conversation with President Xi of China. We will be having an extended meeting next week at the G-20 in Japan. Our respective teams will begin talks prior to our meeting," Trump said.

