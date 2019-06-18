Rice mill owner, wife murdered in UP's Maharajganj

-
A rice mill owner and his wife were found dead with their throats slit at their residence in Maharajganj's Barwa Faheem locality Tuesday, police said.
Police found Jyoti Rice Mill owner Vishwanath Sharma and her wife Lalti lying in a pool of blood.
When Vishwanath didn't reach his mill, his accountant Ram Milan came to his residence and knocked the door repeatedly.
As there was no response from inside, he alerted neighbours, including the deceased's brother, who called police.
Police are yet to find the reason behind the killings.
The couple's mentally ill son Sateesh is missing and police are suspecting his role in the case.
