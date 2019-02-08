Trump says no Xi meeting expected before trade talks deadline

-
US President Donald Trump has said that he does not expect to meet his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping before a March 1 deadline in trade war negotiations between the two economic superpowers.
"Not yet," Trump told reporters at the White House on Thursday when asked if a meeting had been arranged for within the next month.
Asked if a meeting could happen before March 1, he said: "No." Trump has said that final resolution of the trade dispute would depend on him and Xi meeting "in the near future."
There had been speculation that Trump might meet the Chinese leader after he flies to Vietnam in late February for a summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un.
The United States has threatened to more than double existing tariffs on Chinese goods at the start of March if there is no agreement on measures to reform China's trade practices, which Washington says are deeply unfair.
