Huawei's top in brushed off Western critics and defended the company's track record against accusations that it could serve as front for Chinese spying.

has raised suspicions in the west for its close ties to the and fears are that the company may be an of the superpower's international capabilities.

"Recently has been under constant attack by some countries and politicians," to the EU Abraham Liu said in a speech in

"We are shocked or sometimes feel amused by those ungrounded and senseless allegations," he added.

Liu said Huawei had an "excellent track record" and had won the solid endorsement of major European telcos Deutsche Telekom, and Orange.

The also said that Huawei would open a "cyber security centre" in next month that will show that the company is "part of the solution, not part of the problem."



The speech came just days after a team of US officials toured EU capitals -- including -- urging European governments to scrap from their telecom infrastructure plans.

The US considers the matter urgent as countries prepare to roll out that will deliver near-instantaneous connectivity, vast data capacity and to Europeans.

Several other countries, under the pressure of the United States, have banned Huawei's

But dumping the telecom company comes at a cost as experts say Huawei is between six months and one year ahead of rivals in terms of the quality of

Finland's is said to be even further behind.

Deutsche Telekom, in an internal document obtained by Bloomberg, warned that could fall behind and the by as much as two years if it forgoes using Huawei's

Liu said Huawei hired 12,000 people in and in 2018 procured USD6.3 billion worth of goods in Europe.

US justice officials last month unveiled sweeping charges against Huawei, including against a top whose arrest in on a US warrant ratcheted up tensions between the two superpowers.

In a case centring on Meng, Huawei is charged with violating US and UN prohibitions on trading with

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)