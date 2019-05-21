Trump says Twitter a typewriter for him

Describing Twitter as a typewriter for him, US President Donald Trump has said the social networking site is a modern way to communicate and quickly spread his views and get the news covered.
Trump, for whom Twitter is an important element of his presidency, in an interview with Fox News Channel explained about how he views the social networking service.
"Twitter is really a typewriter for me. It's really not Twitter -- it's -- Twitter goes on television, or if they have breaking news, I'll tweet, I'll say 'Watch this -- boom.' I did the Golan Heights to Israel, and I put it out on Twitter. If I put out a news release nobody's even going to see it. Today's Huawei, I put it out on Twitter, people see. That's not to build Twitter.
"That's to say that as soon as it goes out, it goes on television, it goes on Facebook, it goes all over the place and it's instant -- it really is, to me it's a modern way to communicate," said Trump who has 60.4 million followers on the social networking site.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
