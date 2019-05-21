Militants hurl grenade on security forces in Pulwama; no one injured

JUST IN
Business Standard

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

Militants hurled a grenade on security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday but no one was injured in the attack, police said.

The militants lobbed the grenade towards the security forces posted near the State Bank of India branch at Pulwama Chowk, a police official said.

He said the grenade exploded by the roadside.

There were no reports of anyone getting injured in the explosion, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, May 21 2019. 22:36 IST

