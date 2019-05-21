Militants hurl grenade on security forces in Pulwama; no one injured

Militants hurled a grenade on security forces in of on Tuesday but no one was injured in the attack, police said.

The militants lobbed the grenade towards the security forces posted near the State Bank of India branch at Pulwama Chowk, a said.

He said the grenade exploded by the roadside.

There were no reports of anyone getting injured in the explosion, he added.

