Donald Trump to declare 'emergency' to fund border wall: Top Republican

US President will sign a spending bill averting a government shutdown but will also issue an emergency declaration to fund his contested border wall, the Senate's top Republican said Thursday.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told colleagues that he spoke by phone with Trump, who "indicated he's prepared to sign the bill. He will also be issuing a national emergency declaration at the same time."



Declaring such an emergency, a rare step, would free Trump to seek to redirect federal funds from elsewhere to help pay for a wall along the US-Mexico border, although the move is expected to be challenged in court.