JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

17th Lok Sabha's first session from Monday; budget, triple talaq in focus

Rohit smashes 140, takes India to 336/5 against Pakistan
Business Standard

Trump to discuss Hong Kong protests with Xi at G20: Pompeo

AFP  |  Washington 

US President Donald Trump will discuss the mass protests in Hong Kong with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping at the upcoming G20 summit in Japan, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Sunday.

"I think we'll get the opportunity to see President Xi in just a couple weeks now at the G20 summit. I'm sure this will be among the issues that they discuss," Pompeo said in an interview with Fox News.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, June 16 2019. 19:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU