Trump to discuss Hong Kong protests with Xi at G20: Pompeo

US President Donald Trump will discuss the mass protests in Hong Kong with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping at the upcoming G20 summit in Japan, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Sunday.
"I think we'll get the opportunity to see President Xi in just a couple weeks now at the G20 summit. I'm sure this will be among the issues that they discuss," Pompeo said in an interview with Fox News.
