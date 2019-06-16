Rohit Sharma strikes ton to lead India to 336/5 against Pakistan

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Manchester 

Opener Rohit Sharma hammered a century while Virat Kohli hit 77 as India put on board a challenging 336 for five against Pakistan in their World Cup match, here Sunday.

Rohit hit 140, his second century of the tournament and 24th ODI hundred overall.

India have not yet lost to Pakistan in World Cup matches, winning all six games till date.

Brief Scores:

India: 336 for 5 in 50 overs. (R Sharma 140, V Kohli 77, KL Rahul 57; Mohammed Amir 3/47, Wahab Riaz 1/71).

First Published: Sun, June 16 2019. 19:35 IST

