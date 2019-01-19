Trump to meet again with Kim Jong Un in late February: White House

US President Donald Trump will hold a second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in late February about dismantling Pyongyang's nuclear and missile programmes, the White House announced Friday.
The two leaders had met on June 12 in Singapore for the first summit.
The announcement came after Trump met with a North Korean envoy, a discussion that included talk about Kim's unfulfilled pledge to dismantle his nation's nuclear weapons programmes.
Trump sat down with Kim Yong Chol, a high-level official in North Korea's Communist government, in the Oval Office, said White House Spokeswoman Sarah Sanders.
"President Donald J Trump met with Kim Yong Chol for an hour and half, to discuss denuclearization and a second summit, which will take place near the end of February. The President looks forward to meeting with Chairman Kim at a place to be announced at a later date. the White House said.
