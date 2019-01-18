Trump to meet N Korean envoy Kim Yong Chol: White House

US is meeting Friday with North Korean to discuss negotiations on the country's pledge to denuclearize, the said.

The meeting in the Oval Office at the was due at 12:15 pm (1715 GMT), Trump's said.

"They will discuss relations between the two countries and continued progress on North Korea's final, fully verified denuclearization," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)