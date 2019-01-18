JUST IN
Trump to meet N Korean envoy Kim Yong Chol: White House

AFP  |  Washington 

US President Donald Trump is meeting Friday with North Korean envoy Kim Yong Chol to discuss negotiations on the country's pledge to denuclearize, the White House said.

The meeting in the Oval Office at the White House was due at 12:15 pm (1715 GMT), Trump's spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said.

"They will discuss relations between the two countries and continued progress on North Korea's final, fully verified denuclearization," she said.

First Published: Fri, January 18 2019. 23:15 IST

