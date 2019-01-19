Shutdown hits home for Trump; he lives in government housin

The partial government shutdown is hitting home for in a very personal way. He lives in government-run housing, after all.

Just 21 of the roughly 80 people who help care for the White from butlers to electricians to chefs are reporting to work. The rest have been furloughed.

Even so, the shutdown doesn't mean Trump is making his own bed or emptying the trash on the second floor of the White House, where he and the live with their 12-year-old son, The pared-down White residence staff typically still includes a Basic housekeeping continues.

But forget fresh flower arrangements from the White that's hardly considered an essential service.

Trump joked this week that because of the skeletal staff, might have had to make salads for members of the championship Clemson football team when they visited the on Monday.

Instead, he shelled out for a of burgers, fries and pizza for the team.

Still, the slim staffing may be contributing to Trump's oft-expressed sense of loneliness about life in the during the longest closure in history.

"I am all alone (poor me) in the waiting for the Democrats to come back and make a deal on desperately needed Border Security," the tweeted on Eve.

The shutdown also has thrown cold water on the White House social scene, turning the historic mansion into a museum with few visitors.

Selfies at receptions are out. Public tours of the famed Red, Blue and Green rooms are at a halt.

Until the Clemson players came through this week, Trump had not hosted a large group at the White House since he and the said goodbye to guests at their final holiday reception before

Staffing is one reason. But it's also a matter of optics.

It simply would look bad for Trump to continue hosting social events while about one-fourth of the executive branch he presides over has been forced to halt operations.

Congressional leaders and various groups of legislators have come by the White House from time to time to negotiate with Trump, and even shared a few meals there.

But in the absence of the larger catering staff, it fell to the Navy-run "mess" in the basement of the West Wing to prepare steak for a small group of Republican House members who recently had lunch with Trump.

Since the shutdown began, Trump has put off travel to his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, where he typically gets in daily rounds of golf and catches up with old friends. He's scrapped his usual pattern of spending and New Year's at the resort, where he spends many weekends during the winter and hosts an annual bash. The White House hasn't said where he will be on game day Feb 3.

A military plane with the call sign reserved for the first family when the is not with them landed in on Thursday night but the White House did not comment on who was aboard.

