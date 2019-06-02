Trump urges UK to be 'very careful' over Huawei and 5G

US urged Britain to be "very careful" about involving Chinese in its new network, in an interview published Saturday ahead of his state visit to

Asked about reports that Britain is planning to give the firm a limited role, told newspaper: "Well, you have other alternatives and we have to be very careful from the standpoint of national security." He added: "You know we have a very important intelligence gathering group, that we work very closely with your country (Britain) and so you have to be very careful."



The US has long voiced suspicions that is controlled by the and thus a global security threat -- charges strongly denied by the firm and by

has insisted a decision has not yet been made on Huawei's involvement in building a network in Britain.

said he believed "things will all work out, you'll see".

In a wide-ranging interview, the also repeated previous criticism of May's strategy for taking Britain out of the

She is due to step down in the coming weeks over her failure to deliver Brexit on time.

Trump suggested her as-yet unchosen successor should abandon talks with the bloc if they do not get a better deal.

"I would walk away. If you don't get the deal you want, if you don't get a fair deal, then you walk away," he said.

Trump on Friday used another newspaper interview to endorse former to succeed May.

Opposition Jeremy Corbyn, who is boycotting a state banquet with Trump, called it an "entirely unacceptable interference in our country's democracy".

On Saturday, the suggested another leading Brexit supporter, Nigel Farage, should help negotiate with

He said that Farage, whose caused a major upset in recent European elections, "has a lot to offer".

Trump will be welcomed to on Monday by at the start of a three-day state visit that will also include talks with May and a ceremony marking 75 years since the D-day landings.

Large protests are planned and said Sunday it was wrong to be rolling out the red carpet.

Writing in The Observer newspaper, Khan -- who has had several spats with Trump -- said the president was "one of the most egregious examples" of a growing global threat from the far-right.

He said leaders such as Hungary's and Farage "are using the same divisive tropes of the fascists of the 20th century to garner support, but are using new sinister methods to deliver their message".

Khan said Trump's "divisive behaviour flies in the face of the ideals was founded upon -- equality, liberty and religious freedom".

