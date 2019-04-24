UK lets Huawei build 5G infra despite security issues

Despite security concerns over Chinese companies becoming part of important international projects, UK has agreed to seek help from in building the infrastructure for the country.

As part of a signed deal, would develop the "non-core" parts like antennas and other network components for the UK's infrastructure, The Verge reported on Tuesday.

The decision was finalised by the UK's chaired by the

However, several politicians in the country criticised the decision fearing that Huawei's alleged ties to the could expose British people, companies and government agencies to cyber attacks and hacking cases, for which the is infamously known for.

After several cases of cyber attacks on tech majors, government organisations and multinational organisations in the US, has been trying to pressure allies to refrain from using equipment.

All Chinese products are now banned from being used at US-based domestic government agencies. Even contractors are not allowed to use Chinese products in official work capacities.

and have both banned Huawei products from being used in domestic telecom infrastructure projects.

In defence, Huawei denies any involvement with the and claims China's reach does not extend beyond its borders.

Chinese government regulates and supervises the practice of the professionals who constitute the highly skilled manpower of the country.

Nonetheless, Huawei is fighting the ban on its products in court by attempting to prove the ban is unconstitutional, the report noted.

--IANS

rp/mag/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)