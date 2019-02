Truth will always prevail: Robert Vadra

Robert Vadra, who wasquestioned by (ED) for three consecutive days last week in connection witha probe into allegations of to purchase assets abroad, said on Sunday that truth will always prevail.

"Morning, Just want to say thank you to all my friends and acquaintances who have reached out in support from all over the nation, at this time," said in a post.

Vadra, the brother-in- of and husband of AICC Priyanka Gandhi, was questioned for about eight hours by the ED on Saturday as he appeared before the agency for the third consecutive day.

"I'm fine, good and disciplined to deal with anything, I'm put through. 'Truth will always prevail'. Wishing you all a happy Sunday and a healthy week," he said.

He also faced two sessions of questioning on February 7 and 8.

While was quizzed for about five-and-a-half hours on Thursday, he was grilled for about 9 hours the next day.

has denied the allegations against him.

The ED case against Vadra relates to allegations of in the purchase of a London-based property located at 12, worth 1.9 million GBP (British pounds), which is allegedly owned by him.

The agency has told a that it has received information about various new properties in which belong to Vadra. These include two houses, one worth 5 million GBP and the other valued at 4 million GBP, six other flats and more properties.

Vadra has denied the allegations of possessing illegal foreign assets and termed them a political witch hunt against him. He said he was being "hounded and harassed" to subserve political ends.

He is also expected to depose before the ED on February 12 in in an another money-laundering case related to an alleged land scam in Bikaner. The has directed him to cooperate with the agency in the case.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)