Six-time Guj BJP MLA seeks Lok Sabha ticket from Vadodara

Press Trust of India  |  Vadodara 

A six-time BJP MLA from Gujarat's Vadodara district Sunday demanded the party's Lok Sabha ticket from the prestigious seat.

The Vadodara Lok Sabha seat was won in 2014 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi by a margin of over 5 lakh votes.

The PM then relinquished it and retained Varanasi Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh.

Madhu Srivastav, six-time MLA from the district's Waghodiya Assembly constituency, said he wanted to fight the Lok Sabha polls from Vadodara to strengthen PM Modi's hands and spread the latter's "sabka saath, sabka vikas" initiative.

Claiming to be a staunch Modi loyalist, Srivastav told reporters here he also had good contacts in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar which would come handy for the party in the general polls.

"I have communicated to the BJP central leadership that I want to contest Lok Sabha polls from Vadodara," he added.

First Published: Sun, February 10 2019. 12:30 IST

