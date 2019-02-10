Six-time Guj BJP MLA seeks Lok Sabha ticket from Vadodara

A six-time BJP MLA from Gujarat's district Sunday demanded the party's Lok Sabha ticket from the prestigious seat.

The seat was won in 2014 by Prime Minister by a margin of over 5 lakh votes.

The PM then relinquished it and retained Varanasi Lok Sabha seat in

Madhu Srivastav, six-time MLA from the district's constituency, said he wanted to fight the polls from to strengthen PM Modi's hands and spread the latter's "sabka saath, sabka vikas" initiative.

Claiming to be a staunch Modi loyalist, Srivastav told reporters here he also had good contacts in and which would come handy for the party in the general polls.

"I have communicated to the BJP central leadership that I want to contest polls from Vadodara," he added.

