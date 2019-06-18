TTD floats trust to build Lord Balaji temples across the

A trust formed by the Devasthanams (TTD) to build temples of Lord Venkateswara across the country, held a special review meeting here Tuesday and appealed to devotees to contribute generously to it.

The TTD, which governs the famous Lord Venkateswara temple at near here, has plans to build shrines in cities and towns and semi-urban areas across the country, a senior temple said.

The recently floated Sri Venkateswara Aalaya Nirmaana (SRIVANI) Trust to attract funds from devotees and philanthropists to construct Lord Venkateswara temples in a big way, the added.

With the introduction of SRIVANI Trust, the number of trusts meant for the well-being of devotees and others has risen to ten.

In a special review meeting with top officials on the at the headquarters here, TTD Executive Officer urged philanthropists to donate liberally for the cause, the said.

TTD had already constructed Lord Venkateswara temples for the benefit of devotees at Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu, Hyderabad, Kurukshetra while a Rs 100 crore temple is under construction in Amaravati of Andhra Pradesh, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)