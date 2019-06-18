NCW seeks report over Kerala woman constable's killing

The (NCW) has sought a report over the death of a woman who was burnt alive allegedly by another in last week.

Expressing "deep concern and shock" over the incident, the has taken up the matter with the police and sought a detailed report from them.

The woman, Soumya Pushpakaran, 34, was allegedly hacked and set ablaze in broad daylight by another in Mavelikara area of district on Saturday.

The accused, Ajas, has been taken into custody and was undergoing treatment at a hospital as he had suffered 40-per cent burns.

The woman's mother had claimed that Ajas had been insisting her daughter to marry him, though she was already married and had three children. Police, however, had said the motive behind the killing could be ascertained only after detailed interrogation of the accused and others.

