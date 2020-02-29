JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Politics

FB, Twitter, Google threaten to shut services in Pak over new internet law
Business Standard

Turkey says it destroyed 'chemical warfare facility' in northwest Syria

The Turkish army destroyed overnight "a chemical warfare facility, located some 13 kilometres south of Aleppo, along with a large number of other regime targets," the senior official told reporters

AFP | PTI  |  Istanbul 

Eastern Ghouta, Syria rebel factions
Representative Image

A Turkish official said Saturday that Turkey destroyed a chemical warfare facility in northwest Syria after dozens of its soldiers were killed by Syrian regime fire.

The Turkish army destroyed overnight "a chemical warfare facility, located some 13 kilometres south of Aleppo, along with a large number of other regime targets," the senior official told reporters on condition of anonymity.
First Published: Sat, February 29 2020. 13:12 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU